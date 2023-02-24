Jump Back Ball returns to Playhouse Square, fundraising for youth and community missions

CLEVELAND — One of the best parties of the year is just around the corner.

Playhouse Square’s Jump Back Ball takes over the theatre district Saturday night.

The annual event is a major fundraiser that helps support community initiatives and children’s theatre programs.

It wouldn't be possible without "Partners".

Partners are the young professional group that pours their energy and hearts into perfecting the event year after year.

But it’s more than just a party it’s about making theatre accessible.

Soon it will be anchors away for “A Night on the High Seas”, as a small army of volunteers works to transform Cleveland’s beloved theatre district.

Members of Partners have been putting the finishing touches on all of the elaborate decorations ahead of the highly anticipated Jump Back Ball 2023.

“We basically take over the theaters. It’s definitely a night not to miss. We get to actually party and dance on the main stage as well as the different lobbies," Zoe Ingram-Molls, Co-Chair of Jump Back Ball for Partners said.

This year, it’s a pirate theme.

It's something organizers say has never been done before. They're encouraging guests to wear their best dress and celebrate on stage.

During shop nights members have worked together to create the perfect decor for the grand event.

They paint, craft and saw away at materials.

And while the event is fun it’s intended to be purposeful.

“Jump Back Ball has actually been happening since 1991. And since then it has raised 3 million dollars for Playhouse Square's not-for-profit mission and educational programming," Kristen Jantonio, Communications Manager at Playhouse Square.

Proceeds from the event support things like the Dazzle Awards High School Musical Theatre Awards program, live performances for area districts and sensory-friendly shows.

Those shows are a safe space for children with autism and other disabilities.

It’s been life-altering for Northeast Ohio dad Chris Meyers and his son Nick.

"He has seizures. He’s autistic. He’s on the spectrum. He’s non-verbal," Meyers said.

Sensory shows give Nick and area families a chance to enjoy the experience and celebrate in a judgment-free zone.

That means no strobe lights or scary, loud sounds.

“iPads, squishy toys, sensory objects, anything to make the kids or individuals feel comfortable are welcome and available," Meyers said.

The funds raised through Partners and Jump Back Ball create increased access for sensory shows.

It's something supporters and organizers say is essential.

“One of the things we can do is lower the ticket price to where families can afford to come down, and we know that these families have extra costs," Meyers said.

"Performing arts really can empower you in whatever age. So being able to start giving back and getting children involved, can create a lifelong passion and appreciation for performing arts," Ingram-Molls said.

Jump Back Ball’s fundraising goal is $60 thousand dollars this year.

They won't have an official total just yet, but they expect to surpass that as people continue to buy tickets.

Click here to secure a last-minute ticket ahead of the big event and support Playhouse Square's community efforts.