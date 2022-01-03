Jury trials postponed in Cuyahoga County until Feb. 4 due to surge in COVID-19 cases

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — Jury trials have been postponed in Cuyahoga County due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. Anyone who has been summoned for Common Pleas Court between Jan. 6 and Feb. 4 will not need to appear.

The call-in system for jurors, implemented at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, will remain in place.

If you received a summons, you will be told not to report when you call in.

Anyone who was summoned for Jan. 4 and 5 will still need to report.

“We took this proactive step for the safety of the public, our staff, and those who appear before us,” said Administrative and Presiding Judge Brendan J. Sheehan. “Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, this Court has led the state in making difficult decisions to protect the public health. We will continue to monitor the number of COVID cases in Cuyahoga County.”

