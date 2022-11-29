Kia, Hyundai thefts surge in Northeast Ohio amidst social media trend

CLEVELAND — A driver crashed a suspected stolen Kia Sportage into a front yard on Cleveland's East Side overnight.

It happened at Pratt Avenue and East 97th Street Tuesday morning. After the crash, they took off and have not yet been arrested.

Our News 5 camera captured a damaged steering column and USB cable in the ignition.

Crooks are laser-focused on stealing Hyundais and Kias across the country, and Northeast Ohio has experienced a spike in thefts as well.

News 5 reported last week that police said more than 3,000 cars have been stolen in the city since the start of the year.

That's a 13% increase over last year.

Investigators say the thief will typically break into a car, remove the steering column, tear off where a driver would put the key into the ignition, and insert a USB cable into the space.

The USB is somehow able to start certain models of Hyundais and Kias.

The trend has grown in popularity after people started posting about it on social media using the hashtag "#KiaBoys".

An Ohio City woman who asked to remain anonymous spoke with News 5 Monday evening about her personal encounter.

RELATED: Do you know these men? Ohio City woman catches thieves on camera while they try to steal her car

She told News 5's Jessi Schultz that it has gotten so bad she and her fiancé would not park their Hyundai Elantra on the street.

They chanced it, and ultimately her ring doorbell captured the tense and chaotic moment crooks tried to steal her car.

The video shows her running after the men who were driving a KIA of their own, breaking into her Elantra.

As they spotted her, they left the car behind and got out of the area.

Many drivers are picking up the pieces and dealing with a pricy aftermath that she describes, "The back driver's side door window is smashed in. The whole plastic covering around the steering wheel has been pulled off. The windshield wiper thing has been completely ripped off."

Experts say there is a slight glimmer of hope in this situation.

Crooks can't start the car if it has a push-to-start button.

However, they're still breaking into many cars.

Experts suggest parking your car inside a garage, parking close to your home, using home surveillance footage, buying an immobilizer that can prevent the car from being started with an outside device, and using a steering wheel lock.

Many police departments across Northeast Ohio are giving out steering wheel locks including Cleveland, East Cleveland, and North Royalton Police.

Check with your area department and see if they have any free steering wheel locks on hand.

