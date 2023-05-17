Lakewood chooses to opt out of e-scooter program

After a pilot program last year, Lakewood officials have decided to pause their involvement in Cuyahoga County's bike and scooter share program.

In the second half of last year, Lakewood rolled out the pilot program, which included a limited number of e-bikes and e-scooters spread across a dozen sites around the city. Officials said at the time that the cap on the number of devices (90) was enough to provide valuable insight as to their popularity while also limiting any potential issues associated with the alternative transportation methods.

The city also sought public input via a community survey that was released in early 2023.

According to the city, community feedback showed that residents and business owners felt the scooters cluttered neighborhood streets and made the city less pedestrian friendly.

The city said support for the program dropped by 30% as a result of the survey.

Lakewood said the program will be on a hiatus while they continue to look for new ways to assess the issues and concerns residents brought to their attention about the scooters.