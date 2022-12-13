Lakewood scooter share pilot program ends for winter season

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The Lakewood Scooter Share Pilot Program has officially come to a close for the 2022 year.

The city will now analyze rider data and determine what will happen next with the devices in the future.

While some residents are thrilled to get them off the streets, others are sad to see the scooters go—like Sarah Church of Lakewood.

“You could just grab a scooter and get where you need to get--way faster than walking."

The days of people cruising around Lakewood neighborhoods on scooters and leaving them on sidewalks and at drop-off stations are over for now.

“When they were somehow neatly collected and put back where they belong, as opposed to just scattered about people's yards, that’s when it kinda becomes a nuisance," said Josh Batesole of Lakewood.

The city initially introduced 12 temporary scooter stations and 90 scooters this past summer.

Lakewood officials say the Scooter Share Pilot Program's conclusion came about as planned in preparation for the winter season.

Over the next several months, Lakewood officials will review and analyze overall ridership and other data.

They will also ask for community feedback through a survey that will be sent out in the near future.

Church said all-in-all the concept was great for going out, saving money on gas and avoiding the stress of finding a parking spot around town.

“It didn’t bother me as a younger person in Lakewood. I think it’s great. It’s a great way for people to get to and from the bars.”

And while Brenda Nelson said the scooters were convenient, they did pose some dangers—especially for those who weren’t paying attention and didn’t wear a helmet.

“That’s a hazard. I’ve seen people looking at their phones and actually tripping over them on the sidewalk," said Nelson.

The program hasn't come without some controversy.

News 5 reported on Lakewood Dentist Dr. Greg DeVor’s frustrations in late July.

He said the placement of a scooter station directly impacted his elderly and handicapped patients from getting dropped off in front of his practice.

The city ultimately moved the station to the other side of Madison Avenue after Dr. DeVor stated his concerns.

Some Lakewood residents expressed mixed emotions over the initial scooter rollout, others say they hope that the program is brought back in a more organized fashion with less devices.

“It has to be managed well. If there’s too many of them I think they get left behind. They become damaged. They get tossed wherever and forgotten about," said Batesole.

“Maybe the placements of the scooters, I think the main issue is people were just leaving the scooters just laying around," said Church.

The city of Lakewood's Planning & Development Director Shawn Leininger told News 5 in part:

"We will announce the survey availability through our social media channels, newsletters, and other forms of communication that we maintain with our residents and businesses. The results of our analysis will be used to determine next steps for the program. Thank you to our residents and businesses for your continued feedback as we explore new ways to expand mobility options in our community.”

Once the survey becomes available, News 5 will share it online and on the News 5 Cleveland app.

