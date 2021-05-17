Lanes reduced on I-77 after car crashes, becomes stuck on concrete barrier

CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — Lanes on Interstate 77 were reduced Sunday morning after a car crashed and became stuck on the center concrete barrier, according to the Newburgh Heights Police Department.

A Newburgh Heights police officer was traveling along I-77 when he spotted the crash, the department said.

The driver of the car was traveling north on I-77 in Cuyahoga Heights when a semi-truck failed to maintain their lane and entered the driver's lane. The driver maneuvered to avoid being struck by the semi but lost control of the vehicle and crashed, coming to rest on top of the concrete barrier, police said.

Police cited the driver of the semi.

The driver of the car refused medical treatment and was not hurt in the crash, according to police.

Lanes were reduced in both directions along I-77 while the car was removed from the barrier and the scene was cleared, police said.

