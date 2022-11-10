Laura's Home to reveal new space for homeless youth and families

CLEVELAND — It has been a long time coming for Laura’s Home, but the City Mission non-profit is finally set to reveal its new 10,000 square-foot space called the “Pathways Youth Center,” after five years of planning.

Chief Operating Officer, Michael Hahn, says the old space was not designed or fully equipped for the programming and care provided at Laura’s Home. The facility faced daily challenges with overflow capacity. As Hahn explained, the reality created a lot of anxiety for families coming in, especially children.

In order to move on or start to process through what you may have experienced you have to feel safe

Leslie Smith, who became a resident at Laura’s Home about eight months ago, says construction at the facility became part of her day-to-day.

“I came here not really sure what you expect,” she said. “It was always like a mystery. I didn’t know what was going on. So, I was like what is this going to be?”

Now, the space is no longer a mystery.

The Pathways Youth Center caters to kids ages zero to 17 experiencing homelessness. Hahn told New 5, 95% of children already feel safer, according to recent assessments. It allows them to feel hope and move forward with their lives.

“We’ve added a childcare wing that has a preschool, toddler room and an infant room. We’ve added an afterschool wing as well for our school-age kids,” said Hahn.

The center also includes new classroom spaces and a quiet room.

“A lot of our families have experienced so much trauma,” said Hahn. “It’s an opportunity just to have a really peaceful, quiet space to be able to kind of come back to their baseline and just really be able to get back out there and enjoy their life.”

The new teen room is where Smith says her son now spends most of his time.

“He definitely enjoys it. [It] makes him feel like a little executive.”

Smith’s family’s experience, like others at Laura’s Home, has been lifesaving. The future community social worker is now taking classes at Cuyahoga Community College.

“Without having to stress about working and paying bills I was able to actually focus on my schoolwork and actually be a good student,” she said. “It’s been a very pleasant experience.”