Lawmakers approve legislation that would bring tax breaks to more theatre, film productions in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND — Ohio Lawmakers have officially green-lit legislation that would further incentivize and boost the local film and theatre industry across the state.

Last week, News 5 told you about how Senate Bill 4 could bring more productions to Cleveland. Now, it's been passed.

It's a major victory in Cleveland for Playhouse Square and outside production workers.

Millions of dollars will now be allocated across the board thanks to the passage of Ohio Senate Bill 4.

Officials say it helps Cleveland and the entire state of Ohio edge out competition from other states—like Georgia.

Georgia has scored countless film and tv productions due to major tax breaks and incentives. Industry insiders compare it to Hollywood.

Ohio legislators just voted in favor of an increase to the Ohio Motion Picture Tax Credit.

The current annual cap jumps from $40 million to $50 million.

Playhouse Square says they will receive at least $5 million specifically for theatre production.

$45 million goes toward motion picture production.

Playhouse Square's CEO Craig Hassall says this legislation brings a ripple effect of positive changes.

First, you'll see extended run dates of shows and plays here.

We recently reported many shows were cutting their time short due to the lack of tax credits.

Second, he says this will bring more production jobs and an overall boost to the tourism and service industries which have struggled post-pandemic.

And lastly, the shows can be commissioned and work-shopped in Cleveland instead of having to start on Broadway and then go on nationwide tours.

"The most important thing about this windfall, which is a huge benefit to the industry, is it benefits particularly people entering the industry. So, people who are starting out their careers, and by that I mean, stage managers through transport drivers, security guards. All of these folks will benefit," Hassall said.

Starting in 2024, Ohio will also get a $25 million infrastructure tax incentive on top of the $50 million.

Those funds can go toward starting production and studio work here—which is a big score for movies and tv shows.

Hassall says the legislation will go into effect in 90 days.

Because the schedule is already set for 2024, we won't see the increase in shows and plays here until the 2025 calendar year.