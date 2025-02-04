Lawyers confirm 6 detainees from Cleveland Heights are undocumented

Lawyer Margaret Wong held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the six individuals detained in a widely-covered ICE raid last week.

According to Wong, all six are undocumented immigrants from Mexico.

Five detainees are expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon on a $4,500 bond.

The sixth person will remain in custody due to a prior removal order.

The ages of the detainees range from 18 to 35.

Last week, Cilantro Taqueria owner Sandro Galindo told News 5 that federal agents arrested six employees.

ICE Quotas

Last week, the Trump administration issued new quotas for ICE field offices across the country, demanding at least 75 arrests per day of people who are illegally in the country.

According to The Washington Post, field office managers will face repercussions if the arrest targets are unmet.

Community Support

A rally was held in Cleveland Heights on Monday night against the recent ICE raids.

Dozens of people attended the Rapid Response Community Meeting, which was held in the basement of a Cleveland Heights bookstore.

The first hour of the meeting comprised an informational session on what to do if approached by ICE agents. It was followed by making pamphlets and cutting fliers to hand out around the area.

