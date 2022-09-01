Watch Now
Let's Go NEO: Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds brings food, fun for all ages

The event takes place September 2-5 and September 9-10
Cleveland's beloved Oktoberfest returns this weekend, bringing food, fun and entertainment for all ages.
Posted at 6:23 AM, Sep 01, 2022
BEREA, Ohio  — Get ready to squeeze into that Lederhosen and dust off your beer stein...

Dubbed the largest annual outdoor event in the city--the six-day-long celebration is happening from September 2-5 and September 9-10 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (the Berea Fairgrounds).

Officials say the mission of Cleveland Oktoberfest is to promote and support the arts, as well as European heritage in the greater Northeast Ohio region.

Several charitable groups benefit from the festival including Berea Kiwanis, Berea Rotary Foundation, and MCE Boosters to name a few.

For a full list of attractions, live performances, and how to purchase tickets click here: Cleveland Oktoberfest | The Largest Outdoor Annual Event in Cleveland


