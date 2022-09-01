Let's Go NEO: Oktoberfest returns to Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds brings food, fun for all ages

BEREA, Ohio — Get ready to squeeze into that Lederhosen and dust off your beer stein...

Cleveland's beloved Oktoberfest returns this weekend--bringing food, fun, and entertainment for all ages.

Dubbed the largest annual outdoor event in the city--the six-day-long celebration is happening from September 2-5 and September 9-10 at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds (the Berea Fairgrounds).

Officials say the mission of Cleveland Oktoberfest is to promote and support the arts, as well as European heritage in the greater Northeast Ohio region.

Several charitable groups benefit from the festival including Berea Kiwanis, Berea Rotary Foundation, and MCE Boosters to name a few.

For a full list of attractions, live performances, and how to purchase tickets click here: Cleveland Oktoberfest | The Largest Outdoor Annual Event in Cleveland



