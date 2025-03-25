Watch Now
Linndale police cruiser involved in crash with limo

A police officer was involved in a crash in Linndale Tuesday morning.
News 5's overnight photographer saw the cruiser tangled up with what appeared to be a limo.

The crash happened on West 150th Street near the I-71 northbound ramp.

EMS was on scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

