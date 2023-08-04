Local barber becomes National Barber Hall of Fame Inductee, fourth woman ever inducted

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A local woman has been named as the 2023 inductee in the National Barber Hall of Fame. It’s given to a barber who has made a significant and lasting contribution to the barbering profession. She’s only the fourth female inductee in the Hall of Fame’s history. So, I had to meet the woman who is nationally a cut above the rest!

Laura Clemente has been a barber and instructor for 40 years. She is the founder of La Barberia Institute in Mayfield Heights which has graduated over 1,000 students. Even though Clemente loves the art of cutting and styling hair, she shared that in the beginning, she wasn’t interested in hair at all. She started as a manicurist in a barbershop and loved the atmosphere.

“I loved that the men talked about positive things, and they laughed and talked about smart things. I sat my dad down and I said, 'Dad, I’m going to be a barber. ' And my dad took his fist, and he slammed it into the table, and he said you’re too smart to be a barber”, said Clemente.



At La Barberia, Clemente teaches students how to be good listeners with their clients because building a genuine relationship is important. She opened her first barber school in little Italy and 10 years ago moved to her current location in Mayfield Heights. They consistently give back to the community in various ways, but what Clemente gives to her students is a spirit of hope.

Next month she will be inducted into the National Barber Hall of Fame for her great work. She is doing her part to bring positivity and enthusiasm to everything she does. Her efforts are making a difference.

“We have one race, one gender, we’re barbers. We’re not black, we’re not white, we’re not male, we’re not female, we’re barbers, and we come together with that unified front and we make a lot of things happen," she said.



