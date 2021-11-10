Local car dealer receives national recognition

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — A local car dealer has been nominated for one of the industry's biggest awards.

Robert Serpentini Jr., dealer and owner of Serpentini Chevrolet in Strongsville, was one of 47 dealers nominated from across the country for the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year award, to be announced next spring.

“I knew that if I invested the time and effort, I could accomplish my dream of being a car dealer,” Serpentini said in a press release. “Grit, fortitude and the ability to just keep going during adverse times were all part of the equation that led me here as well.”

Part of the award recognizes community service. His local efforts have included offering the 2020 graduating class of Orrville High School $500 per student to be put toward textbooks for their first semester of college and creating the Serpentini Chevrolet Buick of Orrville scholarship at the University of Akron Wayne College in Orrville.

“I carry the hard lessons of my mistakes and understand that success is guaranteed to no one,” Serpentini said. “I’m looking forward to watching my sons and our team grow our dealer group further in the future – giving us more opportunity to help our communities.”

Serpentini was nominated by Lou Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association.