Local doctors work to battle vaccine hesitancy in minority communities as flu, COVID case counts climb

CLEVELAND — Serious health disparities continue to occur in minority communities across the United States and right here in Northeast Ohio.

It comes as we enter peak fall flu and COVID-19 season.

New data from the CDC reveals Black, Hispanic and American Indian adults are less likely to get flu shots.

Those same groups were hospitalized at higher rates than white adults.

Cleveland area health officials say this news is disheartening, but it's not shocking because we saw a similar pattern of events during the initial COVID-19 vaccine roll out.

It's now going to take a "boots on the ground" initiative to restore faith in the system.

Local doctors say it starts with getting out in communities, answering questions, and sharing how the vaccine can positively impact patients.

Sneezing, coughing, fever, and general exhaustion are symptoms you or your loved ones have experienced.

It's all coming at a time when illnesses like RSV, COVID-19, and the flu are on the minds of many as the season's change and case counts begin to rise across Northeast Ohio.

Medical experts like the Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Tosin Goje say our best defense mechanism is getting vaccinated.

She says perhaps the biggest challenge though in many minority communities is vaccine hesitancy, which has a lengthy, deep-rooted history.

"It has to do with trust. It has to do with misinformation. What does the vaccine do to me? How does it help?" said Goje, OBGYN Reproductive Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director for the Center for Infant and Maternal Health at the Cleveland Clinic.

Goje says healthcare providers nationwide are actively working to have an open dialogue and dispel rumors and myths, whether it's on the streets or in the exam room.

When a provider offers the shot, she says it increases vaccine confidence.

"I've heard patients say I have never received the flu vaccine and I've always been fine. Or the only time I got a flu vaccine, I had a cold. Any time I hear things like that, it's an opportunity is a teaching moment."

Timing is critical for that teaching moment, she says.

The CDC reports Black, Hispanic, and American Indian/Alaska Native adults are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu, as well as less likely to be vaccinated against the flu.

The CDC tracked hospitalization and vaccination data from 2009 until 2022.

Compared to white adults hospitalization rates were near:



20% higher among Hispanic adults.

30% higher among AI/AN adults.

80% higher among Black adults.



"You have to remember, that the chronic diseases that worsens the complications or worsens the severity of a flu infection, also are more prevalent in the black community," said Goje.

Those with Sickle Cell, Diabetes, Hypertension, and Obesity with a BMI greater than 40 should get vaccinated.

Goje says the work is ongoing to get shots in arms now through March of next year.

She says it takes culturally responsive messaging which became successful during the peak of the pandemic.

"We're doing a lot of grassroots outreach, and if you use that model for the flu season, I'll tell you, there are a few things we can do to boost vaccine confidence."

Goje says the vaccine will reduce the risk of hospitalization.

Pregnant women and those 65 and older, should book an appointment.

There are several FREE clinics and ways to get your shot across the greater Cleveland area. Check out the links below to book an appointment:

