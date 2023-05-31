Local group pleads for donations to create college dorm kits with essentials for students

CLEVELAND — As a first-generation college student, Dr. Lisa McGuthry remembers feeling unprepared on campus.

“I know what it feels like to go away to college and only have that one tube of toothpaste and not be able to go to the kitchen and grab a can opener for me, it was that thing of me staying and making a way. So, I don't want children to ever have to have that,” she said.

The reality of not having basic needs has forced many students statewide to struggle and succeed in the classroom; some consider dropping out and others do not pursue college at due to survival and other circumstances.

“We keep we keep a name and a list of things [they need] …There’s so many in our community that need these services,” McGuthry said. “Just because they're 18, or have graduated high school, does not mean that they're instantly adults, and they can provide for themselves. That's their opportunity to lean into the community.”

For 14 years, McGuthry and her “Good Vibes Tribe” of volunteers, have been providing college dorm kits to college-bound and returning students. The kits include donated hygiene, bedding, cookware, shower shoes, and other essentials to help with the dorm life experience. The kits are sorted, pieced together, and distributed at McGuthry’s business, Our Favorite Things Boutique & Event Center.

“We're only able to serve about 200 per year because that's the only thing that our funds will allow,” McGuthry said. “It was just us making donations and doing what we needed to do to help children in need.”

Now, with the creation of her own group, the Sallie Mae Thomas Entrepreneurship Foundation, which was created in honor of her late grandmother, Dr. McGuthry hopes to expand and serve more students and their families.

“That's why I founded the foundation, so we can reach out and actually ask some of the larger companies and people in the community to help us out.”

To register to receive a college dorm kit, click here.

If you would like to donate items or checks, you can drop them off at 12730 Larchmere Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44120 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Monetary donations can be made through Cash App to $2165367928.