Local organizations, nonprofits offer resources during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CLEVELAND — October officially marks the beginning of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Although it's difficult to talk about for so many, domestic violence is an issue that's likely impacted you or someone you know.

Data shows on average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner.

One in four women and one in nine men have experienced severe violence.

Northeast Ohio shelters and nonprofits are working to raise awareness and offer hope to those who feel they have nowhere to go.

“We have to be ready and willing to understand and work with them," said Hallie Jeffries, Caseworker at Laura’s Home.

Jeffries has witnessed the pain and fear firsthand.

As a caseworker at Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center in Cleveland, she’s dedicated to helping women live in a safe space and rediscover their voices.

“Ladies don’t just snap out of it… A lot of times it takes multiple tries to leave a situation where they’re experiencing domestic violence," said Jeffries.

The City Mission’s Laura’s Home has served more than 12,000 women and their children from across the country for nearly 20 years.

The pandemic amplified the need for a safe space.

Laura’s Home experienced a surge in more severe cases where victims came straight to their facility from the hospital because the abuse was so bad at home.

The nonprofit now fields on average 70 calls a day for women in crisis.

“A lot of times we are full, and we do have to add them to a waitlist and they continue to call each day until a spot arrives," said Michael Hahn, Chief Operating Officer for the City Mission.

The demand for help continues, so much so that officials recently added an entire wing called the Pathways Youth Center.

It's for victims’ children from birth up to age 17.

It offers classroom settings for kids, play areas, and a feeling of safety—as officials say so many moms stay in violent situations due to fear they won’t be able to take their kids with them.

Officials say education is critical during Domestic Violence Awareness month.

They say the signs of abuse are not always physical so we all should pay close attention.

“Their behavior might be different. They might be coerced to isolate from you --so just making sure to intentionally check-in," said Jeffries.

Jeffries says it’s often hard for victims to walk away so be as supportive as possible.

When a victim does leave, they see and feel the reward.

“The most amazing changes and most celebrated stories are ladies who really are just finding a sense of freedom, getting to re-learn who they are.”

Laura's Home serves 700 people a year.

If you are in a situation that is not safe—there are resources readily available.

You can text START to 88788.

That will connect you directly with resources nationwide and locally.

The number for the National Domestic Violence hotline is 800-799-7233.

For local shelters and assistance click here:

Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center | The City Mission of Cleveland, Ohio

Journey Center for Safety and Healing (journeyneo.org)

