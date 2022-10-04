Local plus size model, trainer aims to make mainstream fitness more inclusive for Black women

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Under Jarusha Weeks’ fitness and wellness training through her self-owned brand, Allure Wellness, there are no excuses.

“It's high intensity. Yes, sometimes we take it slow but I’m really about impact, power,” Weeks said.

As the self-proclaimed “plus size beauty and wellness model” explained, the expectation for the women she trains is to “go hard every time [and] give it your all. There’s no softness. We are strong women so we’re going to represent that.”

Though the journey to confidence, grace, and empowerment took strength Weeks says she did not know she had just a year ago.

“I’ve always struggled with my weight…letting life and all the many things that are on our plate, especially as black women. We wear many hats and sometimes we let go of ourselves and put other things before ourselves. One day I just had enough of my own obstacles, my own excuses.”

The “Back Burner” Lifestyle

In the push to make fitness more inclusive for people of all different backgrounds, shapes, and sizes, one of the key issues is the lack of Black women represented in mainstream fitness. The industry typically trends White and thin.

According to the U.S Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health, four out of five Black women are considered obese or overweight. Black women are also 50% more likely to be obese than white women.

Dr. Carla Harwell, Medical Director at the UH Otis Moss Jr. Health Center, says 98% of her patients are Black and the population is inundated with women. She shared that majority of them carry health risks due to lack of exercise, healthy eating, and good mental health practices like self-care.

“We do tend to back-burner ourselves when it comes to all kinds of things. Of course, our health and exercising. As a Black mom, we will make sure our kids have a healthy meal and worry about ourselves later,” said Harwell. “This probably dates back to slavery. Black women have always put their families ahead of themselves and I’m sure that has just grown over the generations.”

As Harwell explains, this reality is why terms like “Supermom” and “Superwoman” applies to Black females. She says Black women have been innately cultured and bred to prioritize others and appearances.

“All of us wake up and our feet hit the floor and we're running. When we get home our feet hit the floor and we continue to run. I bet we don’t take 10 or 15 minutes just to sit down by ourselves without a significant other, children, parents, or caretaker asking for something."

Harwell suggest remedies that first include self-awareness, a small-step action plan, and commitment to a routine that best fits your lifestyle.

For more information and questions, you should contact your primary care doctor.

Enough is Enough

After committing to living a better life for herself, Weeks decided to hire a personal trainer. In a year, she lost 200 pounds. Though most importantly, she gained confidence and strengthened her mental health.

“Once I started getting the weight off, eating healthier, being mindful of my mental health and things, I just felt great. I want to wake up in the morning. I want to get going I want to inspire someone else,” she said. “

As she embraced her wellness journey, Weeks decided to share her journey on Facebook. Her transparency eventually led to the creation of a Facebook group where she started sharing where she was working out and welcoming others to join.

“I didn’t realize how many women were watching me as I’m struggling through my journey,” she said. “It’s fueled me on a bigger mission than just myself.”

The overwhelming response led inspired Weeks to get certified in personal training and create her brand, Allure Wellness.

“I didn’t see what I wanted to be a part of so I had to create it,” said Weeks. “That’s like my main drive for black women if you don’t see it become it.”

The 31-year-old is now planning to open her own gym in Cleveland Heights in January.

For Allure Wellness training information, beauty and wellness tips call 216-816-3780 or email AllureBodyWellness@gmail.com. To connect on Facebook, click here.