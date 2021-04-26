'Love is Blind' star says fiancée threatened on social media by same woman charged in Westlake hit-and-runs

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A Cleveland woman who is charged with running over four pedestrians and two dogs in three separate incidents in April 2020 has now been accused of making threats to one of the victims on social media.

Shayla Harris, 25, is charged with aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Rocky River Municipal Court. She is already facing multiple counts of attempted murder and felonious assault charges, according to the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

The victim who Harris threatened on social media is the fiancée of Mark Cuevas, the star of Netflix’s hit show “Love is Blind.” The couple now lives in Northeast Ohio.

On Thursday around 3:30 p.m., Westlake police said a couple reported they were threatened online via social media applications. Officers, who didn’t identify the victim, said the woman who was threatened was the same victim in a series of hit-and-run crashes last year.

According to the news release, Harris threatened the woman—identified by Cuevas as his fiancée, Aubrey—and her unborn child.

Detectives discovered the other victims in the hit-and-run assaults also received threatening messages.

Harris was arrested later Thursday night. A temporary protection order was issued.

Following the threats and what appears to be before Harris’ arrest, Cuevas posted a video on Instagram detailing the threats ahead of his fiancée's due date.

"The day before we are about to give birth to our baby boy. She wants to strike fear in us," said Cuevas on Instagram.

Westlake police said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court revoked Harris' bond and she was remanded to the county jail.

