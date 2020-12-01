'Lucky Ten' group of Northeast Ohio coworkers claim the $5.9 million Classic Lotto Jackpot

CLEVELAND — After 16 years of playing the same combination of numbers, a group of ten public workers in Northeast Ohio hit the jackpot, literally.

Two representatives of the group, who call themselves “The Lucky Ten” claimed their $5.9 million Classic Lotto Jackpot drawn on Nov. 23.

Gery, who purchased the tickets each week, said the group plays Powerball, Mega Millions and Classic Lotto. He said when he realized they won $5.9 million, he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I called the group together to tell them, and I wanted to see their facial expressions. They thought I was lying!” Gery said.

When the pool started 16 years ago, they purchased an auto-pick ticket and have stuck with the numbers ever since.

The group chose the cash option of $2.9 million. After state and federal taxes totaling 28%, each person will receive $212,400, the Ohio Lottery said.

They will continue to play the same numbers in future drawings.

“A few months ago, we won for $2,000. We were just building up to the big one. We’re hoping for Mega Millions next,” Gery said.

The group purchased the winning ticket at Convenient Food Mart, located at 811 East 222 Street in Euclid.

