Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry invests in solar energy, looks to build solar home in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio nonprofit is focused on making housing affordable, all while giving the homeless population an opportunity to get back on their feet.

Officials say the problem could be solved by utilizing clean, solar energy. They're looking to build a solar home in Cleveland.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry’s new pilot program is all about embracing cutting-edge technology that could change lives.

"What keeps me coming is every day, I try to help one person get back on their feet," Angelo Anderson, Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry Facilitator said.

Anderson is motivated to make a difference every day at Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry's men's shelter.

He's experienced the lowest of lows, living on the streets, battling drug addiction for eight years until he finally got help decades ago.

He says change is possible.

"One step at a time. Encouragement, hope, and the belief that everybody can make it," Anderson said.

The housing crisis is real— data shows that on any given day, more than 1,600 people are experiencing homelessness in Cuyahoga County.

Anderson and Mike Sering with Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry are now actively working to find light in a time of darkness.

They say a potential solution to homelessness in the form of solar-powered housing is the answer.

"The key is to have permanent affordable housing for our clients, moving out of homelessness and into housing," Mike Sering, Vice President of Housing and Shelter for Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry said.

The solar-powered home is in the development stage, but it will be built on the site of a demolished home on Cleveland’s East Side, close to LMM’s headquarters, which is in the St. Clair-Superior neighborhood.

The house will be roughly 1,600 square feet, with four efficiency units, all offering the necessary amenities like kitchenettes, bathrooms, and living space.

The solar house is expected to produce nearly as much energy as it consumes— making a fresh start possible for those who struggle to make ends meet.

"The benefit of having the solar power is it's gonna reduce the utilities by 90 percent which in turn makes the rent affordable," Sering said.

Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry says this project would not be possible without strong community partners who are actively looking to invest in old spaces and transform them into something new.

This includes local energy-efficient housing companies PadSmart, Cleveland Lumber, Cuyahoga County, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

"We are looking to increase access to housing, but not just housing, affordable housing that is safe, that is reliable, and that can provide true shelter and a true home to the community members that are in need," Angela Abenaim, Health Equity Director for the Ohio Medicaid Market at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield said.

The solar house will cost around $116 thousand to build. It's expected to be completed by spring 2024.

Sering says it could be a piece of the puzzle we have been missing here in Northeast Ohio.

"We need people out of the shelter and into housing and this is gonna do it," Sering said.

Each home is said to cost-effective and support LMM's clients.

The rent would cost somewhere around $425 a month.

