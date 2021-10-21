Man arrested in Lakewood after allegedly trying to abduct boy, police say

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police arrested a man after witnesses said he tried to abduct a boy at the park.

The incident happened at Madison Park around 6 p.m.

Police said they received a call about a suspicious man who was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Another caller told police that the man came up to several groups of people at the park, including some children at soccer practice.

Witnesses told police that the man picked up a boy and attempted to run away with him.

Police said adults who were there quickly intervened and stopped him.

According to police, the child was released unharmed and bystanders restrained the man until officers arrived.

The man was arrested and taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.