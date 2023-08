East Cleveland Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning shooting left a man dead and two women injured.

Police were called to Knowles Street at 1:45 a.m. for shots fired.

When they arrived, they found three people were shot.

Police said one woman was shot in the leg, one woman is in critical condition, and one man was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to call police at 216-681-2162.