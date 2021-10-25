Man dies after being punched in face at East Cleveland gas station

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man has died after being punched in the face at an East Cleveland gas station and being left for dead, according to East Cleveland police.

Police said officers were called to the Express Gas station on Euclid Avenue on Saturday around 3:15 a.m. for reports of a man lying on the ground.

The initial investigation revealed the 38-year-old man got involved in a fight with another man inside the gas station when the man punched him in the face, knocking him out cold, police said.

According to police, the man dragged the 38-year-old man outside of the front of the gas station and drove away in a blue vehicle.

Police said the 38-year-old man was transported to University Hospitals where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-681-2162.

