Man dies, woman injured in Garfield Heights shooting

WEWS
Posted at 10:13 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 10:13:06-05

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured.

The shooting happened before 3 a.m. on Mountview Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound shouting for help.

She was transported to Metro Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that witnesses at the scene directed them to a house where the suspect was believed to be.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

Police said they then learned about another possible victim.

Officers went inside the home and found a man with a fatal gunshot wound.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Garfield Heights City Jail.

