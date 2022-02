EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — East Cleveland police are investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road.

Police said they were called to Hayden Avenue around 1:30 a.m. for a man laying in the middle of the road.

The man was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not say how the man died.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.