Man hospitalized after shooting outside Garfield Heights bar

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a Garfield Heights bar Thursday, according to Garfield Heights Deputy Chief Mark Kaye.

Officers responded at approximately 1:53 a.m. to Showcase Bar, located at 5015 Turney Road, for a report of male shot by the door.

The victim, a 21-year-old man from Cleveland, was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported in stable condition, police said. An update on his condition was not provided.

No witnesses could provide any information regarding the shooter, Kaye said.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.