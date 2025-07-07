Man rescues woman from Euclid house fire

A man helped save a woman from a burning house in Euclid.

The fire broke out at a home on East 239th Street near Babbitt Road and Euclid Avenue around 2 a.m.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames.

A neighbor said he was getting off of I-90 when he saw the smoke and flames and realized what was happening.

He said he saw a woman hanging from a window of the home.

“She was dangling right out the window and by the time I opened my door to run to the window like right then she had already dropped and I just picked her up from there. The fire was so blazing, it was so blazing, it was blazing and I’m like feeling the heat. I picked her up I just rushed her down two houses down got up on the phone screaming for help," neighbor Jobonne Smith said.

Smith said the woman told him there was a man still inside the home.

"She was just basically screaming about the guy or somebody was in there. I heard him screaming help help help and I was pretty sad right there. I wish I could have ran in then and got him," Smith said.

One person was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

