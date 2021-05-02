Man shot to death in Lakewood apartment, police investigating

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A 44-year-old Lakewood resident was shot to death in an apartment, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

On Sunday around 9:22 a.m., officers were called to an apartment building near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Madison Avenue. Once on scene, officers found several spent shell casings outside of an apartment door.

When officers did not receive a response from inside of the apartment, they forced entry and located a man who had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Shontell N. Rose, 44, of Lakewood.

A 19-year-old male was arrested at the scene several hours after the shooting and his involvement in the incident is currently under investigation. No formal charges have been filed.

Detectives are also working on leads about others who may have been present at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting, police said.