Man travels from United Kingdom to meet 16-year-old in Westlake, police say

WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 21-year-old man from the United Kingdom has been arrested after traveling to Westlake to meet up with a 16-year-old girl, according to police.

Police said they were called to Barnes and Noble on Oct. 14 for a possible custody issue.

When police arrived, they were met by the girl's father who said he hasn't heard from his daughter in a couple of days.

According to police, the dad said his daughter had been at a Westlake hotel with the man for two days instead of one of her high school classmates.

Police said the man recently traveled to Westlake from the United Kingdom. He met the teenager online.

He was arrested without incident at the Double Tree Hotel the following day.

The 21-year-old has been charged with felony illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material and was given a $50,000 cash bond.

He was ordered to surrender his passport to Westlake police.

