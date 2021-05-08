Maple Heights Police Department investigating double homicide

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two males were shot and killed in Maple Heights Saturday afternoon and a homicide investigation is underway, according to the Maple Heights Police Department.

Around 1:13 p.m., officers were called to the area of Gardenview Drive and Mayville Avenue for a report of two people shot.

Once on scene, officers found two males in a vehicle, both with multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies.

Police said one of the males was pronounced dead at the scene while the second male was transported to Marymount Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The identities of the two men are unknown at this time.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation also responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Police are looking to identify the individuals in the photo below as they are believed to have witnessed the shooting.

Maple Heights Police Department

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau at 216-587-9624.