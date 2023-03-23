Maple Heights Police Officer injured during chase

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — A Maple Heights Police officer and two others were injured after a chase ended in a crash in Cleveland.

According to Maple Heights Police, officers were following a gray Jeep Cherokee after it had been driving recklessly, had no visible registration and other offenses.

As the chase entered Cleveland, an uninvolved car was struck by a cruiser near the Rally's at Lee Road and Judson Drive around 1 a.m.

A News 5 photographer captured the police cruiser on its side and two SUVs with heavy front-end damage.

WEWS

EMS said the officer, a man, and a woman were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are looking for information on the driver of the Jeep Cherokee with heavy tint and a loud exhaust.

Officials believe the vehicle had been involved in other illegal activity in Garfield Heights and Cleveland.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-587-9624.

