MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio — Mayfield Village's new photo-speed cameras are raking in the big bucks.

Between Jan. 1 and Feb. 11, 334 citations were paid, totaling $54,250.

According to the village, they had to pay $20,887.70 in processing fees and made $33,362.30.

The cameras are located along I-271.

