MedWorks hosts series of free community health clinics

CLEVELAND — A network of doctors and volunteers are teaming up to help Northeast Ohioans in need. The group, MedWorks, is hosting a series of health clinics with one kicking off Friday, April 29 at Lakeland Community College. This clinic will focus on dental care.

At a MedWorks health clinic, there are no qualifications, required documents or paperwork. It’s also free.

“We've seen about 45,000 people, participants…since MedWorks was founded in 2009,” said Charnell Chapman, MedWorks Executive Director. “It's basically just helping our neighbors develop some good habits, helping with sustaining their health.”

Chapman says while providing care is essential, her team also focuses on education surrounding healthcare, insurance and enrollment.

“Cleveland is one of the highest underinsured populations,” she said. “The most important piece of our 'Care Plus Connect' is connecting with our navigators. So, what they do is, is they meet with their patients, they develop some trust relationship with them, and then they'll monitor their follow up care. They'll also try to enroll them and help them enroll into eligible health insurance exchanges, as well as finding a medical home for them.”

The MedWorks team also provides wraparound resources “to make sure that [patients] have everything they need [like] housing, food [and] any other resources that may be challenging for them.”

If you are in need of free care, check out the list of MedWorks clinics and offered services: