Meijer buys former Sears location in Middleburg Heights

A new Meijer is heading to Middleburg Heights.

Meijer will be moving into the former Sears at the Southland Shopping Center.

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Meijer to our community and give our residents what they have been consistently requesting ever since Sears and Kmart closed, a one-stop shopping experience in Middleburg Heights,” said Mayor Matt Castelli. “The redevelopment of the Sears property was our last opportunity to bring a supercenter back to our community and we’re incredibly pleased that we were able to accomplish this."

On Tuesday, the Middleburg Heights City Council unanimously approved the purchase between the city and Meijer.

Meijer is in the early stages of planning to develop the property.