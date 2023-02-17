Monster Jam returns to Cleveland this weekend, bringing high-energy stunts and action

CLEVELAND — Speed, skill and 12-thousand-pound monster trucks will be on full display this weekend in Cleveland.

The beloved Monster Jam event makes its triumphant return to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for multiple shows.

The adrenaline-filled, family-friendly event features Pit Parties Saturday and Sunday where fans can view the trucks, meet drivers and crew members and snap photos.

A play area, inflatable slides, remote control course and sandbox are also part of the pre-show activities.

David Kraska, News 5

Monster Jam runs Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The Pit Party on Saturday is from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

The shows on Sunday, Feb. 19 are at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Pit Party on Sunday runs from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

