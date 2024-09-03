Mother's love inspires workforce development program that creates job opportunities for all

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — A Northeast Ohio nonprofit is aiming to create a life without labels. It's helping find employment opportunities for everyone regardless of one's background or life's challenges.

Two & Company's workforce training programs are being called "life-changing." It works to empower, connect and grow the community.

Founder Shari Hunter says that by kicking down doors, she started a conversation vital for the future of her son and countless others worldwide.

"We as people all need each other, and we're just here to support each other and do it together," Hunter said.

The moment you step foot inside Two & Company in Chagrin Falls, you're immediately greeted with a hot cup of coffee and a warm, welcoming smile from Hunter and her 31-year-old son Derek.

Each day, they're serving up freshly made-from-scratch pastries and foods in the cafe, clothing, skincare products, and gifts in the boutique.

But Hunter says it's so much more.

"We exist to create opportunities for people of every ability to connect, work, grow and thrive," Hunter said.

Two & Company started thanks to her love and her son's desire to find independence.

"You know Derek, my son is my inspiration. Through his childhood years, he just continued to inspire me and show me he could do whatever he wanted to do," Hunter said.

"It definitely changed my life being here," Derek Hunter said.

They created The Two Foundation back in 2013.

However, the visibility of Two & Company, their all-encompassing entity, helped spark a larger conversation and a necessary change.

"I kept saying to people in this world of exceptional education you know, please stop opening special places for special people because that just alienates and segregates and stigmatizes," Hunter said.

So, she did it her way and never looked back.

She opened the store with a staff of more than 40 people.

It's a real business, with real training and educators who Hunter says "simply get it."

There's intentional full integration.

No separation will happen there.

"When individuals come and train with us, we're doing a lot of career exploration. So, they're gonna explore the restaurant world, and baking and cooking and they're gonna explore customer service," Hunter said.

Derek Hunter has been at the helm, working in his office and helping with all efforts.

"They blossom before our very eyes," he said.

Their message and mission keep growing and gaining steam.

Christine Loiselle came to Two & Company with her son Nicholas, searching for support and job opportunities.

She's called it a godsend.

"When you're done with school--you don't have the guidance. So, organizations like this that can help adults with disabilities achieve their maximum for a parent—is invaluable," Loiselle said.

That path is full of love, laughs and support.

And Shari Hunter stresses there is a future for all.

"We now have over 110 businesses hiring from us," Hunter said.

Two & Company is actively enrolling folks year-round for their program.

It all starts in the senior year of high school, with no age limit.

Hunter says they have outgrown their current building, so they're moving roughly two miles down the road.

They purchased the former Euro Motor Sports building at 177 E. Washington St.

Their goal is to open in October.

A benefit is planned at the new location on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6 p.m.

They are actively fundraising for their capital campaign.

To support the Two Foundation and Two & Company or enroll in the program, CLICK HERE.