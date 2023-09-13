Multimillion-dollar Rock & Roll Hall of Fame expansion and upgrades to begin in October

CLEVELAND — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will soon undergo a multi-million-dollar facelift and expansion project.

The groundbreaking is set for October.

Officials say the upgrades will better serve Northeast Ohio residents and the millions of visitors that come from near and far to check out the space.

The plan has been in the works for years.

Designed by architecture firm Practice for Architecture and Urbanism or "PAU"-- crews will take the iconic I.M. Pei pyramid and add 50,000 square feet to the building.

Renderings show they will keep the architectural design and original pyramid intact.

$135 million has been raised to go toward the capital campaign.

Some of the upgrades and new additions include a performance hall for different events, a new lobby, a 10,000-square-foot exhibition gallery, more office space and the first-ever dedicated education zone for students when they arrive to visit the space.

Crews will also build a public park where the structures meet.

This will create lakefront accessibility for all.

The whole goal is to connect the museum to the lakefront and enhance the overall visitor experience.

"With this expansion, it's going to be even better; the museum will flow better. We're going to be able to have music indoors and a great-sounding space and all these other dedicated spaces. So, we're really excited, and the time is now," said Greg Harris, President and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

The size of the building will increase by one-third.

By next spring, you'll see steel coming out of the ground. The whole project is slated to be completed by the end of 2025.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will remain open throughout the expansion and construction.

