'My daughter didn’t deserve this': Family of 14YO killed in Cleveland demand 15YO suspect turn himself in

CLEVELAND — The family and friends of a 14-year-old girl who was shot and killed early Tuesday morning on Cleveland’s west side are demanding justice and accountability, hoping that the 15-year-old suspected of killing her, turns himself in.

Balloons and candles are now in front of the apartment complex that Davionna Wright lived in with her family on Archwood Avenue.

According to police, preliminary information reveals the teenager was involved in an argument with a 15-year-old boy when he shot her in the head.

She was transported to Metro Hospital where she later died.

Cleveland Police have a warrant out for the arrest of the 15-year-old, but he is not in custody, yet. Davionna Wright’s family tell News 5 the suspect was her boyfriend.

“My daughter didn’t deserve this. He did this to my baby. He needs to be turned in, please,” said Tiaisha Ogletree, Wright’s mother.

She was joined Thursday evening by activists, pastors and her family members to grieve, pray and demand justice.

“Let’s get this young man off of the streets of Cleveland before he commits the same crime,” said Donna Brown, an activist. “We just want some closure. We want this family to start healing and we want the mother of the 15-year-old to turn him in, no later than Monday morning.”

Her cousin, Le’Shelle Lopez Dawson Ogletree, said Wright was a smart young girl who had a lot ahead of her.

“I miss her so much,” she said. “It was not her time yet. Davionna had so much I wanted to see so bad, everybody was craving to see that.”

Wright’s older brother, Paul Ferguson, is hoping someone turns the suspect in so the family can begin to heal and grieve in peace.

“We are going through a lot right now, you know? She was a kid,” he said.

Local activists took a moment on Thursday evening, to talk about the violent summer Cleveland is going through.

“It’s us as black people killing ourselves, this is what must stop and these guns, however, they are coming into our community, they must be stopped too,” said an activist to the crowd.

Marcia Caldwell is the founder of non-profit Guns Down Hopes Up. She asked that parents talk to their children and kids put the guns down.

“Put the guns down. You’re hurting families, you’re hurting yourself, your siblings.

Leave the guns alone put them down there’s other ways to handle these situations,” she said.

If you know anything about the death of Wright or the whereabouts of the suspect, you’re asked to call Cleveland Police.

