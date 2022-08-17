National Thrift Shop Day brings big deals as clothing prices surge nationwide

CLEVELAND — Wednesday officially marks National Thrift Shop day across the U.S.

It all comes as clothing prices have surged due to inflation and ongoing supply chain issues.

Thrift stores are taking notice and working to alleviate some of that financial stress and bring out big deals.

Area Goodwill stores are offering double points through their loyalty program on all regular-priced purchases Wednesday.

It's enticing shoppers to grab up whatever they can.

"You can get just as good stuff as you can get over at Macy's," said Claud Gro-Ce, a Cleveland shopper.

For the last several months, thrift stores across Northeast Ohio have been actively working to keep up with the demand of eager shoppers.

Inflation coupled with the back-to-school rush has sent gently used, secondhand clothing flying off the racks.

It comes as inflation jumped more than 9% from last year.

Maureen Ater, Vice President of Marketing and Development for Goodwill, says the steep discounts are what continue to bring in shoppers.

It's now also enticing folks who may have never considered thrifting before.

"Typically, our prices are 50 to 90% less than major retailers," said Ater.

-Apparel prices rose 5.2% in June year-over-year.

-Consumer prices topped out at 8.5% in July from the previous year.

Ater says this time of uncertainty has created a unique twist on the thrifting marketplace.

While interest is up for deal seekers by 53%-- donations aren't nearly as high.

"During the inflationary times, people often keep things a little longer, so that causes a little bit of a difficulty for us. We need to still get donations and then people might hold onto things a little longer. So still consider donating."

Ater says those donations matter.

Although Goodwill is known as a network of thrift stores-the non-profit also offers nearly 30 outreach programs that support the local community--from job training to parenting classes to the rape crisis center to hot meal initiatives.

Ater says what many people don't realize is the thrill of thrifting also helps support the environment.

By purchasing thrift shop items, she says you're essentially recycling fashion and cutting down on waste.

On average, Americans throw away 70 pounds of clothing a year.

"Second-hand shopping is way better. Healthier for the environment, better for everyone," said Emily Davis, a Mentor shopper.

Shoppers told News 5 they would typically spend$200 at the mall--left Goodwill with a cart full of items for just $30.

