NE Ohio mom beats Stage 4 Breast Cancer, shares wellness journey ahead of World Cancer Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio — February 4 marks World Cancer Day, and health officials say thanks to modern medicine and new life-saving treatments—more and more people are living longer and healthier lives despite the disease.

More than 10 years ago, a Northeast Ohio mom was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer.

However, thanks to life-altering treatment and care at the Cleveland Clinic, she feels incredible today.

She is celebrating each day, despite a diagnosis some feared could bring the worst.

Step foot inside Mary Baldini's home in Orange, and it's apparent her family, friends, and deep faith in God are her everything.

Collectively, they are what have helped her get through some of the most challenging of times.

"I had a huge network of friends who were unbelievably helpful and supportive. They would come with me to my doctor's appointments," Baldini said.

At age 48, back in 2013, the then-single mom of three made a discovery that would change everything.

"I had just found a lump. I mean I really didn't think it was cancer," Baldini said.

The lump turned out to be an aggressive form of Stage IV Breast Cancer— in the form of Her2+ estrogen-.

Scans revealed the cancer had spread to her breastbone and liver.

Despite the diagnosis, Baldini remained positive and was determined to beat it.

"Honestly, it was like ok, what are we gonna do about it kinda thing? I didn't feel like a-- why me? So many people get diagnosed," Baldini said.

She came to the Cleveland Clinic and began a course of a treatment she had never heard of but fully embraced at the guidance of Dr. Halle Moore, Director of Breast Medical Oncology.

"I recommended, and she proceeded with a course of chemotherapy in combination with two antibody drugs that are targeting this-- Her2 protein that was present in her breast cancer," Moore said.

Moore described Baldini's body's response to the biological treatment as phenomenal and brought upon an extraordinarily great outcome.

"Basically, we no longer could see evidence of active cancer, after six months or so of the chemotherapy treatment. So, at that time, we actually stopped the chemotherapy drug that is responsible for most of the side effects of the treatment and continued her on just the antibody treatments," Moore said.

"The cancer was in my breast bone and my liver and after some scans, in five months, six months, those spots were gone!" Baldini said.

Baldini's recovery from Stage 4 breast cancer was described as miraculous.

She healed, traveled, celebrated the graduations of her children, and met the love of her life—Mark whom she married.

Baldini still gets the biologic medicine every three weeks in the form of a shot at the Cleveland Clinic, but now has no evidence of cancer in her body.

"I think the advances in medicine are amazing. It's not a fatal diagnosis anymore. So, I think a main takeaway is that treatments are improving and there is reason for optimism and hope even when the situation seems quite dire at the time of initial diagnosis," Moore said.

Baldini told News 5 she had no prior history of breast cancer—so she is stressing the importance of trusting your gut instinct when something feels off.

She is encouraging all women to get their regularly scheduled mammograms as well.