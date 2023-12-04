Nearly 1,000 children in Cuyahoga County hope to find forever home for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Finding a forever home is on the wish list this holiday season for nearly 1,000 children and teens currently available for adoption in Cuyahoga County.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with a new adoptive father about opening his home to a teen, and the positive impact the stability and love are making in his son's life.

Wearing a Mickey Mouse "Dad" shirt, with his son by his side, on a trip to Walt Disney World is an image Josh, who didn’t want us to use his last name, always dreamed about.

"I felt like there was some sort of void there,” said Josh.

Earlier this year, that dream became a reality.

“He's brought so many joys to my life that I didn't know existed," said Josh.

Josh is talking about his 15-year-old son Justice.

"This kid was a medical miracle," said Josh.

The teen found his forever home with Josh after spending most of his life bouncing from foster homes and facilities.

"He was in the system since two years old. He's got an amazing sense of humor. He's funny," said Josh.

Justice is the missing puzzle piece in Josh’s life.

"I know everyone jokes that when their kid goes to school, they finally get a break. I look forward to him coming home because he's so excited when he sees me and I pick him up every day," said Josh.

Over the years, because of his cerebral palsy, autism, and other health issues, Josh says people counted him out.

"And you know, once I really started bonding with him and there was that connection there, I was a fierce advocate," said Josh.

A partnership, that in just a short amount of time, has helped change the direction of Justice’s life.

"So, this kid really has done a 360 from when I first met him. I'm out of shelf space for all the awards he's had. I don't even have any more room," said Josh.

Josh is also seeing success outside the classroom.

"He works, you know, at a hardware store as well as an airport," said Josh.

Josh said it has been incredible seeing Josh’s growth in just that short amount of time.

Within Cuyahoga County's Children and Family Services, there are many children and teens like justice with special needs who have the potential to thrive.

"Get to know these kids, learn about them," said Karen Anderson, Cuyahoga County DCFS.

Anderson said there are many myths out there. One is older children have a lot of needs that families can't handle.

"We have tremendous families that can step up and meet the challenge," said Anderson.

Coming up with the money to complete an adoption also comes into play for many people.

Anderson said there is often no cost when dealing with the county.

"Many of our young people qualify if they have needs for subsidies that will help provide the care and other needs that young people have throughout the life of an adoption," said Anderson.

Josh said at 40, he never pictured his life like the one he's built with Justice and he's beyond thankful.

"I really would encourage people to really look at some of the older children and the ones with special needs because I don't think I would have it any other way because it's changed my life for the better," said Josh.