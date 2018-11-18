Need a job? Amazon's community of Delivery Service Partners is hiring

EUCLID, Ohio - Amazon's community of Delivery Service Partners is hosting a hiring event, looking to employ hundreds of seasonal and full-time driver roles to deliver to customers on behalf of Amazon in Euclid.

Delivery Service Partners are small businesses that hire their own teams of drivers who earn competitive pay and benefits.

Candidates can walk in, apply and receive a job offer on the spot at the event or apply online here.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old and have a high school diploma or equivalent. It is recommended that applicants bring I9 documentation to the event.

The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 26555 Bluestone Boulevard in Euclid.