Need help paying your water bill? There's a program for that

CLEVELAND — Major relief and additional help are on the way for Northeast Ohio residents struggling to pay their utility bills.

A local non-profit just announced part of their home utilities assistance program is sticking around a bit longer.

Step Forward officially extended The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program for six more months.

It will now run through March 2024.

The designated community action agency says this is a testament to its clear need and the growing demand in the greater Cleveland area.

This comes as water bills continue to surge across Northeast Ohio, with folks dealing with shut-off notices and ultimately not being able to afford service.

Step Forward's Water Assistance Program offers a one-time payment to help eligible households.

Up to $750 on the water utility as well as $750 if they're responsible for sewer are covered under the program.

Since 2021, nearly $600,000 in funds have been given out to those in need, and 1,200 folks received support.

"More increasingly, it's been a breath of relief for many of our clients who didn't know that this program was available and out there because as they struggled to maintain their household finances, the water and sewer often fell by the wayside. They're happy to know this assistance is there," Paul Billups, Director of Energy Assistance Services at Step Forward, said.

To qualify—you must be at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines, have a disconnection notice, have been disconnected, OR are in the process of starting a new service.

You can apply for the program by calling Step Forward directly or going on their website here.

Step Forward's Winter Crisis Program which focuses on gas and electric utility payments begins November 1.

Even if you may not qualify, Step Forward officials say they will work to connect you with other agencies that can.