NEO nonprofit helps residents beat the heat, surging energy rates with summer cooling program

CLEVELAND — Energy and electricity rates continue to surge nationwide— making it nearly impossible for many to keep up.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports consumers paid 14.3% more for electricity last year than in 2021.

A Northeast Ohio non-profit is working to lighten the burden and keep customers cool as temperatures climb.

Step Forward's Summer Crisis Program has been a consistent game-changer for many in the area.

You can apply in person or online for the income-based program.

Officials say the demand is growing each year.

In fact, last year they provided more than $430,000 in assistance through this program.

As the summer sun beats down and temperatures heat up in neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio—residents are bracing for higher-than-normal electric bills.

"It's impacting many households. We've seen the average cost is going up to $12 per kilowatt hour," Paul Billups, Director of Energy Assistance Step Forward said.

Conrad Wilson and his mother are experiencing the problem firsthand.

They came to Step Forward's HEAP or Home Energy Assistance Program location along Superior Avenue looking for some support.

"We really need this program. If we didn't have this program, you'd probably have to have a second job. It helps a great deal," Conrad Wilson said.

They signed up for the Summer Crisis Program—which helps income-eligible residents cover their electric bills.

Qualifying residents can get up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities.

The assistance also helps cover the cost of must-have cooling items like window air conditioning units and box fans.

They are in stock and ready to be given out.

"It's a great program. It's really good. It helps us a lot. it really does," Wilson said.

Paul Billups, Director of Energy Assistance at Step Forward, says the phone lines have been flooded as their phones ring off the hook at their call center.

They're expecting to go through 3,500 applications which is an increase from last year.

"The state has relaxed the requirements a bit. So there's very few clients that come through our door under the threshold that we would have to turn away to another organization," Billups said.

To qualify—you must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines.

A family of four must have an annual income at or below $52,500.

Step Forward officials and Northeast Ohio residents say air conditioning units shouldn't be considered a luxury item.

In fact, they say they are a critical tool for the health and wellness of everyone.

That became even more apparent with the recent wildfires in Canada which made the air quality a nightmare for many across the area.

Breathing became a struggle for the elderly and those with underlying conditions. It's still drawing major concerns.

"They have the filters involved and like you said with the air quality it's gonna only cool off one room, but that one room may be just enough to get you through the next few hours at least until air quality clears up and some people's health conditions require them to be a cool environment," Billups said.

For Wilson, the program has been a godsend and a lifesaver for both he and his mom.

"It will help for me because I have COPD. So, I have a health issue. So, it helps me a lot. I have to try to keep myself cool," Wilson said.

Step Forward's summer cooling program is officially in effect and is expected to help thousands of Northeast Ohio residents.

It runs through September 30.

You must book an appointment, so call 216-350-8008.

For additional ways to apply and see if you actually qualify, click here.

