Never a handout, just a hand: Female non-profit Hot Mess Express helps eliminate life's clutter

PARMA, Ohio — A group of Northeast Ohio women are on a mission to lend a helping hand.

They stress that there is no judgment ever in their ongoing mission.

They're assisting in cleaning and organizing homes for women who need a little extra TLC in their busy lives.

It's all part of the national nonprofit Hot Mess Express—which blew up on TikTok during the pandemic.

Northeast Ohio now has a growing local chapter.

It is changing lives each day thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.

Whether you're experiencing a divorce, death or just general stress, Hot Mess Express is aimed at being the true embodiment of women supporting women.

The goal is to offer support, restore confidence and re-organize.

"We work so hard to take care of everyone else and everything else. We deserve this," Amanda Meredith of Parma said.

Not a handout—just a hand.

It's the simple motto proudly sported on the team's t-shirts.

The ladies behind "Hot Mess Express" are available to alleviate some of that stress, regardless of your situation.

"We're a group of women who go and help other women be rescued with basic cleaning, laundry, organization," Lisa Mccoy, Vice President Northeast Ohio Chapter of Hot Mess Express, said.

The local chapter is led by Mccoy and President Izzy Crislip.

They are supported by a team of female volunteers.

They're changing the lives of countless women across Northeast Ohio and aiding in getting their homes "in check."

"Every woman needs help, and I think women have struggled historically asking for help or accepting help and this is showing women it's ok to be vulnerable," Mccoy said.

“I love the community of women that we have been able to bring together. Being a part of this nonjudgmental community and helping reset the lives of other women in need is a surreal feeling. I am grateful for the opportunities this non-profit organization has provided and look forward to meeting and helping more women," Crislip said.

"We're not just going there and doing this for people. We're doing it with them," Megan Kuntz, Volunteer Northeast Ohio Chapter of Hot Mess Express, said.

After feeling admittedly overwhelmed—busy Parma mom of two, small business owner and community philanthropist Amanda Meredith nominated herself for some home help.

She heard about the nonprofit on social media.

"Given all the things that I do—on a daily basis—ya know. With giving back to other people with raising kids and helping other people, raise their kids, there's just not enough time in the day," Meredith said.

Meredith was hesitant initially—because she's typically the one giving back through community events and donations.

Steps away from her backyard, she gives out free non-perishables, baby goods and pet foods through a "free box."

She welcomed the women into her home for some assistance and never looked back.

"I had to put all of it to the side and take the help because it was here. The help was here. They were willing to come," Meredith said.

With cleaning supplies in hand—more than a dozen female volunteers ascended upon her Orchard Avenue place.

They started in the basement by re-organizing boxes, bins, donations and other household items.

They eliminated clutter and pitched the non-essential items.

"What was the hardest part about it? Hardest part was giving my stuff away! But now you're like take it! Like, what stuff," Meredith said.

Volunteers then moved on to the once-cramped kitchen and dining room area and got to work.

The results took Meredith's breath away and eliminated all of her stress.

She says her house now feels like a home again.

"I needed a system, and they helped me get that," Meredith said.

"Once we are kind of in there for awhile they become real comfortable, and we share stories with each other. It's all about helping other women," Kuntz said.

Mccoy says sometimes you just need a little refresh in life, and that's ok.

The nonprofit, which started back in 2021 in North Carolina, has exploded to more than 280 chapters nationwide.

They're now serving women across 20 counties locally and are in dire need of volunteers to help clean.

They say there's no better feeling at the end of the day to see someone smile.

"Seriously thank you because I've been able to keep up with it," Meredith said.

"A lot of women have just teared up and cried and broke down and it says it's life changing," Mccoy said,

Volunteers play a critical part in keeping the non-profit going as they are working to help women in multiple cities across the area.

The missions are a few hours on the weekend.

You must be a woman 18 and up.

You can also become a team coordinator.

To sign up as a volunteer, donate to their Amazon wish list or nominate a worthy candidate for a cleaning mission, click here.

