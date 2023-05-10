New mother's milk drop-off location to open in Parma

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health announced that a new mother's milk drop-off site will be opening in Parma.

The new location will open at 5550 Venture Drive in Parma on May at 11 a.m.

The site will house a freezer to store donated milk from approved donors before it gets transferred to the milk bank in Columbus.

The OhioHealth Mothers’ Milk Bank provides human milk to those infants whose parents are unable to provide milk to nourish their babies.

Ohio has one of 27 milk banks in the country.

This new site will become the 22nd drop-off location in the state.

The donated milk will be distributed to babies in need across the country.

“We are thrilled to be opening this new milk drop to make donating even easier,” said Chris Smith, RN, IBCLC, outreach coordinator and lactation consultant at the milk bank in a press release.

If you are interested in becoming a donor, you can email milkbank@ohiohealth.com or call 614.566.0630 to arrange a screening phone interview.

To become a donor, you must take part in a screening process to ensure the quality and safety of the milk. This process includes a phone screening to verify eligibility, completion of a medical and lifestyle history review, a signed medical release from the donor and physician, and consent to receive a blood test to screen for HIV, HTLV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and syphilis.