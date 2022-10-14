New neighborhood opportunity center opens in Euclid to help battle poverty, offer support to residents

EUCLID, Ohio — Northeast Ohio nonprofit "Step Forward" is working daily to transform lives, strengthen communities and help struggling families battle poverty, with a new fourth location in Euclid.

The timing is dire.

Data shows the poverty rate in Cleveland is 35.2%.

One out of every 2.8 residents of Cleveland lives in poverty.

"Step Forward" just opened a new Euclid location so people don’t have to travel downtown.

It’s located right on the bus line.

“It’s gonna help us big time because you take a small step, and then you take a giant leap," said Gerald Johnson.

Johnson could not contain his excitement when he discovered "Step Forward" had moved into his neighborhood.

The long-time Euclid resident said it’s an essential service that could get family, friends, and neighbors back on track after a challenging couple of years living in the pandemic.

“People need all the help they can get. I mean with the medical insecurity, the housing insecurity and food insecurity. It's real bad out here."

The new space is located along East 200th Street near several other businesses.

“When people initially come in here…. What do you want them to see? Bright open spaces, smiling faces, a place where they’re able to come and feel at home," said Latasha Thomas, Community Service Coordinator Step Forward.

Step Forward Community Service Coordinator Latasha Thomas says the organization aims to reduce barriers and help folks find hope.

The state-run agency provides counselors, coaches, and teachers to help families work through the chaos of day-to-day life.

“It’s a dire need for the community, especially with the constant changes," said Thomas.

Step Forward offers rental assistance, workshops, home energy assistance programs, parenting support and job training to score the best means of employment.

The new Euclid location replaces the former Glenville site which was often hard to get to and in a less visible spot.

“We have a larger space so we’re able to hold workshops in classrooms. Also, we’re able to be seen," said Thomas.

Thomas says poverty does not discriminate against any community and the agency's doors are open for anyone struggling to make ends meet.

“It actually extends our services because most of the time, suburbs kinda think these services aren’t available to them.”

The new Step Forward center is officially open in Euclid.

There are also locations in Maple Heights, Middleburg Heights, and Downtown Cleveland.

To sign up for FREE tax help, mental health assistance, pregnancy classes and more click here.

