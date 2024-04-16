No 'golden goose' for Cuyahoga County seniors in their 'golden years'

EUCLID, Ohio — The pinch of continued inflation is prompting so many of us to pivot.

With our money not going as far as it used to, budgets are buckling under the pressure.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank found one age group in Northeast Ohio is really feeling the financial pinch, and it's a problem we should all be watching closely.

June Ware of Euclid is, unfortunately, all too familiar with the problem.

Just months ahead of her 90th birthday, life looks a bit different than Ware expected.

"We cut back here, we cut back there. We don't go out to eat as much as we used to," said Ware.

The fixed income Ware and her husband of 69 years live on haven't been keeping up with the higher cost of practically everything.

"I'm not necessarily going without, but it's a cut back and it's very stressful, you know, to stay within that budget guideline," said Ware.

The grandmother and great-grandmother turned to Cuyahoga County's Division of Senior and Adult Services to help fill the financial gaps.

Ware calls it a much-needed safety net.

She and her husband get home-delivered meals, health aides and medical transportation.

Demand for those services continues to soar.

"We've seen a 30% increase in calls," said Natasha Pietrocola, Division of Senior and Adult Services.

That translates to nearly 25,000 older adults in Cuyahoga County seeking some form of assistance.

"We've found that many of our seniors have cut back tremendously in order to survive. They can't afford medication and rent, some of them can't afford food," said Pietrocola.

In what should be their golden years, when they should be enjoying life, many seniors find themselves struggling, maybe worse than they have in their lifetime.

"Absolutely. And that's what is so hard to hear with some of the stories from some of the seniors that we work with," said Pietrocola.

William Tarter Jr. heard from a lot of seniors.

"Those were very difficult stories to hear," said Tarter Jr.

He helped lead the Center for Community Solutions' Inflation Impact on Seniors Study.

Tarter said there were some reoccurring themes that he heard from seniors.

"There's a lot of anger, a lot of frustration and a lot of stress among older adults," said Tarter Jr.

The findings exposed some of the contributing factors that are putting seniors in Cuyahoga County on rocky financial footing.

And this is a case of we’re going to do a survey, Tarter Jr. said this could be a real catalyst for change.

Not only with the Division of Senior and Adult Services use the study to align its services better, community partners will also use it to respond to current needs.

"By 2030 in Cuyahoga County, those 60 and older will be about 28-30% of our population," said Pietrocola.

It might seem far off, but we'll cross that threshold in less than six years.

"We know what's on the horizon. So, now is the time to start the planning. We can't do this in 5-10 years, we will already be in the midst of potentially a crisis,” said Pietrocola.

Back over in Euclid, June Ware is grateful she's not facing a full-blown crisis thanks in part to the services offered by the county and always being budget aware.

Ware said she is frugal and smart about her money.

If you're a senior and inflation is making it difficult for you, you call the Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult Services at (216) 420-6700.

You can also email them at dsacommunications@jfs.gov.