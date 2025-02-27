No injuries reported after school bus bursts in flames in Cleveland Heights

The Cleveland Heights Fire Department is investigating after a school bus burst into flames Thursday morning.

This photo was sent by a viewer:

Christine Johnson

The fire broke out at Northampton and Cambridge roads.

The bus driver was able to get all of the kids safely off the bus, according to the City of Cleveland Heights and its fire department.

The bus was heading to Monticello Middle School.

Students were picked up by another district vehicle and transported to school.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is the second time in less than 24 hours that a school bus has been involved in an incident.

On Wednesday around 3:45 p.m., crews were called to Lee and East Overlook roads for a bus involved in an accident.

More than a dozen children were on the bus when the accident happened.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

