Northeast Ohio attorney aims to inspire next generation of lawyers, writes half dozen children's books

CLEVELAND — From filing legal documents —to writing children's books.

A Cleveland area attorney has added the title of children’s book author to her expansive resume—penning half a dozen so far.

She’s encouraging kids to pursue a career in law and be part of the change in the world.

Heather Holt has a very serious and high-stress job as a contracts attorney in the public sector.

Writing children’s books—became a way to escape.

She hopes to diversify the field of law and educate each kid that picks up a book.

Ever since she was a little girl, Holt has loved helping people and creative writing.

"I wrote my first children's book that I have not published yet at age 9. I'm hoping to publish that one day," Holt said.

The 31-year-old Kent State University grad earned her law degree at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law back in 2018.

When she's not heading to work for her 9-5, as a busy contracts attorney in the public sector, she's writing. Whether it's in her iPhone notes or on a legal pad.

"First one is 'You are Special.' This is the first one ever done," Holt said.

Holt has self-published six children's books so far including "Remember Your Rose Colored Glasses."

It's been a dream of hers for as long as she can remember, life truly imitating art.

"I was in a meeting, and we were working remotely, as an attorney for a large law firm in town and I was on a Zoom in a conference call it just came to me," Holt said.

That idea was "Sawyer the Lawyer".

Sawyer is a little girl, who just like Holt back in the day, wanted to save the world and change lives.

Sawyer ends up pursuing a career in law and the world opens up around her.

"I wanted children to understand what's their place in it and how can they aspire to group up affect change," Holt said.

Four of her books focus on Sawyer's journey in the highly competitive field.

Sawyer works as an attorney, saves the world after becoming an environmental lawyer, becomes a non-profit lawyer, and finally reaches pinnacle success as a judge.

"It's dedicated to inspiring the future generation of female lawyers," Holt said.

Sawyer's not necessarily your stereotypical superhero but Holt says Sawyer has the power to inspire and highlights the critical need that anyone can break down barriers.

"We need to promote the fact that we need more diversity in law. We need to more gender diversity, racial diversity, we need to be inclusive," Holt said.

Holt says the coolest part of these books is that each includes a message of inspiration and encourages kids that they can do whatever they want.

"I want them to know that knowledge is their superpower and gaining that knowledge through education is important because that gives you the platform that you need," Holt said.

Holt credits her family for supporting her in her own legal journey.

She hopes the next generation learns they can do it too.

"We need to inspire and encourage children that they can do it, and we need to show them that this could be you. And it's a scary thing but you are smart enough," Holt said.

Holt is working on additional children's books.

She’s doing a live book reading and book signing at the Barnes and Noble in Fairlawn on August 26 at 1 p.m.

You can check out Holt's books and buy them here.